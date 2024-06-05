Police in Plainview searching for suspects who vandalized town

(ABC 6 News) – The Plainview Police Department is searching for anyone who was involved in recent acts of vandalism that happened between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the vandalizers used purple spray paint and covered public spaces in graffiti.

Locals are advised to check their security cameras for anyone who traveled in the SE area by Plainview Milk Products and the NE area by Eastwood Park.

If you have any information, you can call the Plainview Police Department at 507-534-2441, or email admin@plainviewpolice.com

You can also call Wabasha dispatch after hours at 651-565-3361.