Plane evacuated on the runway in Canada due to fire

(ABC 6 News) — An airline incident in Canada left 73 passengers needing to be evacuated on the runway in Halifax.

A video taken by one of the passengers shows the plane tilted to one side as fire crews doused the plane in water.

Investigators say there may have been an issue with the plane’s landing gear, but they have not released any official theories.

No one was injured.