Plan for detours on Hwy 52 near I-90

(ABC 6 News) – Motorists traveling on Highway 52 will need to make detours starting Monday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Highway 52 at Interstate 90 will be closed and detoured for motorists southeast of Rochester beginning August 5.

The closure is expected to last five days, weather permitting.

MnDOT says this is so crews can install a culvert under the road.

It’s part of an ongoing three-year project that began July 15. During the project, crews will be replacing the I-90 bridges over Highway 52, constructing a new ramp for southbound Highway 52 to eastbound I-90, reconstructing all ramps and loops and replacing large culverts under interchange ramps.

Motorists going north on Highway 52 should travel north on Olmsted County Road 7, exit to westbound I-90, and take the Highway 52 exit (Exit 218) to access northbound Highway 52 to Rochester.

Motorists going south on Highway 52 should travel south on Highway 63 in Rochester, exit to eastbound I-90, take Exit 224 at Highway 42/CR 7 and go southbound on Olmsted CR 7 to Highway 52 near Chatfield.

To learn more about this project, go to MnDOT’s website where you can also sign up to receive email and text message updates. You can view www.511mn.org or the free mobile app to see traffic impacts and updates on schedules.