Plan a sober ride for New Year’s Eve

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Holidays tend to see an uptick in instances driving while intoxicated, and New Year’s Eve is no exception.

Data from the BCA shows there’s already been 117 DWI’s in the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Mower and Olmsted since the beginning of December.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says impaired driving during New Year’s has gotten better in recent years as more people heed safe driving warnings, but it is still a concern.

“If you’ve had too much to drink, an hour or two is sometimes never enough time. It may take ten, twelve hours to process that alcohol or whatever’s in the system out,” said Torgerson.

There will be extra Olmsted County deputies out patrolling during the hours surrounding midnight on New Year’s and when the bars close, along with Rochester Police and Minnesota State Patrol.

MSP is continuing its holiday DWI enforcement campaign through New Year’s Eve. According to an MSP press release, 415 people have died in traffic crashes so far this year, and more than 24,000 people have been arrested for driving while impaired (DWI).

“Officers are going to come up to you if they smell alcohol or they see any signs of impairment, they’re gonna ask you about it. Some very common signs of impairment that we see in body camera footage is bloodshot watery eyes, a smell of alcohol, maybe delayed or impaired speech,” said Bill Murray, a DWI Attorney at Schatz Law Firm.

The best way to avoid a DWI is to not get behind the wheel if you are under the influence in the first place. Always have a sober ride planned if you intend to go out drinking.

People in the Rochester area can book a safe trip home with Safe Ridez for New Year’s Eve, or call an Uber or Lyft.

If you are the designated driver, be sure to pay attention to other drivers on the road.