Plan a safe ride for New Year’s Eve celebrations

(ABC 6 News) — If you are out celebrating the New Year, make sure you plan ahead for a safe and sober ride.

You can plan ahead with services like Uber, Lyft, or a designated driver service, such as SafeRidez LLC or Double D’s Designated Drivers, which are based in Rochester, but will also drop off in nearby cities.

Both services allow the caller to make a reservation, and drivers will come pick you and your car up and bring you home.

“Traditionally this is one of our busiest days of the year, lots of people out celebrating, so we’ve got the whole crew out on the road,” Peter Bartz, owner and operator of SafeRidez, said.

Drivers said the wait times may be longer than usual, but waiting for a safe and sober ride is better than getting behind the wheel if you are intoxicated.

“It’s a dangerous thing. you know i wouldn’t want someone that I love to be hit while driving drunk., i wouldn’t want to be the one that’s driving drunk. There’s no better solution to it,” Darlene Krebs, owner of Double D’s Designated Drivers, said.

Not getting behind the wheel will also save you a heavy fine. Krebs said someone could use her service 365 days a year and it would still cost less than a DWI or DUI.

You can reserve your ride by calling one of these services.