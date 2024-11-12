Pine Island School District hosts Veterans Day program

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Pine Island School District hosted its annual Veterans Day program honoring and thanking those who serve.

During the program, students in the orchestra, band and choir all performed.

The program not only honored those in the community, but also members of the staff. Pine Island Mayor David Friese spoke along with keynote speaker Beth Giese, a Pine Island alum, Army veteran, and neighboring superintendent at Kenyon Wanamingo.

“It’s really to continue to honor our veterans the people who served for us and to remind kids that freedom wasn’t free. All of our privileges that we have today in this country have come because of the people that stepped up to serve,” said Superintendent Tonya Constantine.