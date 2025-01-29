Pine Island resident among five Minnesota referees to participate in the NFL Pro Bowl

(ABC 6 News) — A Pine Island resident is one of five Minnesota referees who have been selected to participate in the NFL Pro Bowl this weekend.

According to a Facebook post from Pine Island Public Schools, Mj Wagenson is traveling to Orlando on Thursday to take part in the festivities.

Wagenson and four other Minnesota referees were selected to be Minnesota’s referee “crew of the year” as part of a partnership between the NFL and MSHSL. The Minnesota crew was then selected as the national high school crew of the year after competing against other crews from different states.

As a result, the Minnesota crew won an all expenses paid trip to the NFL Pro Bowl. According to Pine Island Public Schools, Wagenson found out about a month ago after a surprise meeting at the Minnesota Vikings facility.

Wagenson will participate in events at the Pro Bowl and was told to bring her football uniform. Her understanding is that they will help with the Skills Portion of the Pro Bowl both Thursday evening and Sunday.

The rest of the Minnesota crew heading down to Orlando includes: