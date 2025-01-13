Pine Island Fire Dept extinguishes semi tractor-trailer on fire

(ABC 6 News) – The Pine Island Fire Department responded to a semi tractor-trailer on fire Saturday night.

According to a press release from the department, it happened around 11:15 p.m. at Highway 52 south and 490th Street in Pine Island.

Upon arrival, crews found a 1997 Peterbilt 379 on fire, with the fire spreading to cars that were being transported on the trailer. Crews deployed two handlines with two additional high-pressure lines to extinguish the fire.

The 30-year-old driver was assessed on scene by crew members with Zumbrota Area Ambulance for minor injuries.

The semi cab was a total loss, with three of the vehicles burned. The six additional vehicles on the trailer were not damaged.

Courtesy of Pine Island Fire Department

Crews remained on scene until around 1:15 a.m., as traffic was rerouted until one southbound lane was opened. MnDOT was requested to treat the highway as water and foam caused the road surface to become icy.

Assisting at the scene were members of the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, MnDOT and SAC Towing. Zumbrota Fire Department was requested for water supply but was cancelled.

This incident follows two additional car crashes in the Pine Island Fire District over the last two days:

On Friday, January 10, around 1:45 p.m., the Pine Island Fire Department was sent to the area at County Road 5 NW and 85th Street NW for a report of a 63-year-old Pine Island woman crashing her 2004 Chrysler Pacifica in the ditch.

The roads were snow-covered and icy, and the vehicle left the road, crashing into several trees before coming to a stop. The driver was assessed before being transported to Saint Marys emergency room for non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting at the scene was the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Beck’s Towing.

On Saturday, January 11 around 9:30 a.m., the Pine Island Fire Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash at Highway 52 and County Road 11 in Pine Island.

A 19-year-old St. Cloud man crashed his sedan in the median of the northbound lane of Highway 52, receiving minor injuries.

The driver ran to the top of the bridge where he was found near the County 11 roundabout by law enforcement. He was assessed by medics with Zumbrota Area Ambulance but was not transported by ambulance, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were members of the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Zumbrota Police Department and Pine Island Public Works.