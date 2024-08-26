Pine Island back to school bash

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Kids in Pine Island celebrated the last days of summer vacation Sunday with the Pine Island Parent Teacher Organization’s Back to School Bash.

It lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Trailhead Park Pavilion.

Sprinklers were set off, courtesy of the Pine Island Fire Department, to keep everyone cool in the heat.

There was also free popcorn and cotton candy, a chance to sign up for the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and opportunities to paint your own spirit rock.

It was a way for students to meet up with friends and teachers before heading back to the classroom.