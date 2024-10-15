PHOTOS: ABC 6 viewer captures comet seen soaring across the area Monday evening

(ABC 6 News) — For those enjoying clear skies on Monday night, you may have seen an object streaking across the sky.

That object is Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, and ABC 6 News viewer Katlynne Fisher captured photos of the comet just north of Austin, which can be seen below:

According to a press release from Sky & Telescope, the comet was viewable as early as Friday, October 11 and may be visible during the evening hours up until Sunday, October 20 if skies are clear.

If you have spotted the comet, share your photos with us here!