Pheasants Forever acquires land for future state hunting and hiking site near Austin

(ABC 6 News) — Nearly 156 acres of mostly cropland northwest of Austin is now owned by Pheasants Forever, with plans moving forward to transfer the property to the state for public hunting and hiking.

The Pheasants Forever national organization based in St. Paul has been attempting to acquire the Lansing Township property for more than six years, and they finally put together a $1.45 million package with significant help from the Austin Area Foundation.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will accept the tract into its Wildlife Management Area (WMA) program and manage the parcel for habitat protection, wildlife production and public recreation.

The parcel, which includes about 100 acres being farmed for crops this season, is directly west of Austin’s Creekside Industrial Park along U.S. 218 North on the railroad’s north side and has Murphy Creek on its north and east sides.

A vast majority of the money for the land purchase came from the state’s Outdoor Heritage Fund, which is part of Minnesota’s Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment. The Outdoor Heritage Fund gets 33 percent of the sales-tax revenue generated by the Clean Water Act, with those funds designated only for projects that restore, protect and enhance wetlands, prairies, forest and habitat for fish, game and wildlife. Any land acquisitions must be open to the public.

Paul and Joanne Worlein in 2017 donated their half of 143 acres of mostly cropland to Austin Area Foundation, which since shared ownership of the property with John Worlein and Rosemary Linderman-Worlein. In May 2024, John Worlein died at age 82.

“We are grateful for everyone who took part in helping this come to fruition,” Paul Worlein said via a press release.

In October 2019, the City of Austin hosted Gov. Tim Walz’ annual Pheasant Hunting Opener festivities. During the opening ceremony, the governor and local officials announced plans for adding the state WMA near Austin in partnership with the Worlein family and others; plans were for restoration work to begin in 2020.

Numerous challenges arose, however, focused mostly on public parking and access to the site with the Canadian Pacific Railway running west-east through the area. This required the partnering groups to find, negotiate and purchase additional property on the railroad’s north side and southwest of the main parcel to provide parking and access along 515th Avenue.

Project leaders reached agreements with neighboring landowners to acquire about 12 acres from the Kehret family and 1.2 acres from the Taylor family, Medgaarden said. This provides a 33-foot-wide path from the parking area to the future hunting land.

Mower County’s chapter of Pheasants Forever gave $80,000 and many volunteer hours to the project, with contributions also coming from the local deer hunters and turkey groups, said James Surdy, president of the local Pheasants Forever chapter. He credited the Worlein family, Austin Area Foundation and Pheasants Forever for their patience and persistence with the project.

“We are ecstatic that this parcel will be returned to native habitat that benefits wildlife of all types,” Surdy said via a press release. “This piece of land will provide a location for all of us to enjoy nature whether that be while hunting, bird watching or hiking.”

Pheasants Forever is dedicated to the conservation of pheasants, quail and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public awareness, education and land-management policies and programs.

State WMAs are established to help protect wildlife habitat; provide citizens with opportunities for hunting, fishing and wildlife watching; and promote important wildlife-based tourism in the state. Since starting in 1951, Minnesota’s WMA program now has more than 1.3 million acres of high-quality habitat in about 1,500 WMAs statewide.

This project is a prime example of one of the ways that people can leave a lasting legacy through the Austin Area Foundation, Medgaarden said. While most donors give monetary gifts, he said, real estate like the Worlein property also can be donated to the Austin Area Foundation.

Founded in 2003, the Austin Area Foundation builds charitable funds that support community needs and opportunities. Mostly permanent endowments, the foundation’s funds ensure there is support forever for the good of the community.