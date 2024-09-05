Pet of the Week: Tofu & Muffin

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Meet Tofu and Muffin, featured on this week’s ABC 6 Pet of the Week segment!

Tofu is available for adoption at the Paws & Claws Humane Society (PCHS), in Rochester.

Muffin is available to adopt at the Mower County Humane Society (MCHS), in Austin.

PCHS says Tofu was originally found as a stray and made his way to impound. Sadly, no family came forward to claim this handsome boy.

Tofu would love a family that will take him with on adventures! He definitely has some energy for playing but he isn’t overly hyper or excitable. He would excel with a family that has time to spend with him and show him what it looks like to be a spoiled pup!

Tofu’s adoption fee is $350 plus a $30 microchip fee and applicable taxes.

MCHS says Muffin came to the Austin City Pound after he was found near a local Walmart. He is about one or two years old. He is neutered and up-to-date on his shots and de-wormings.

Muffin is strictly an indoor-only cat.

His adoption fee is $50, or $75 if you’re looking to adopt two cats. To meet Muffin, you can submit an online application at mchs.rescuegroups.org.