Pet of the Week: Thor, Loki & Argo

(ABC 6 News) — Meet Thor, Loki and Argo!

Thor and Loki are the Paws and Claws Humane Society (PCHS) Pets of the Week!

Thor and Loki are new arrivals to PCHS and come as a pair as they are bonded.

If you feel larger dogs would be a lot of work – Thor and Loki will prove you wrong! They are very loving and laid back dogs.

While its important to get exercise in — Thor and Loki are pretty laid-back and enjoy resting in the backyard and exploring their surroundings at leisure.

Argo is the Mower County Humane Society (MCHS) Pet of the Week!

Argo arrived in November 2022 after he was rescued from a Reservation in South Dakota.

He is 2-3 years old and does have a lot of the trademark features of mixed breed dogs from Reservations – “Rezzies”, as they are affectionately known in rescue, according to MCHS.

Like many Rezzies, he could be a mix of cattle dog and German and/or Australian shepherd, just to name a few possible options.

He’s a handsome and very active dog. He has been vet checked and neutered and his fee is $125.

Argo has had some basic training and will require a lot of consistent exercise.