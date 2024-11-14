Pet of the Week: Tank & Buster

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s time to introduce our Pet of the Week on this Thursday morning!

Tank visited the ABC 6 News studio from Paws and Claws Humane Society. He’s available for adoption from a loving owner now. Paws & Claws will be letting visitors meet Tank from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.

Meet Buster, a cat available for adoption now from Mower County Humane Society.