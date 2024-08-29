Pet of the Week: Simba & Gary

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Meet Simba and Gary, featured on this week’s ABC 6 Pet of the Week segment!

Simba is available for adoption at the Paws & Claws Humane Society (PCHS), in Rochester.

Gary is available to adopt at the Mower County Humane Society (MCHS), in Austin.

PCHS says Simba is an 8-9 year old wavy coat male Saint Bernard. He came to Minnesota as a foster by way of a Saint Bernard Rescue. His recent foster has spent the last two years rehabbing with a lot of training, socialization, a consistent grooming schedule at the local Central Bark and lots of love!

Simba is smaller than a traditional male Saint Bernard weighing in at 115 lbs.

He is neutered and up to date on all vaccines as of July 30. He is very energetic for a senior dog and has a lot of life left in him. He would thrive in an active family that will commit to continuing his training to provide structure and lots of walks.

Simba’s adoption fee is $300 plus a $30 microchip fee and applicable taxes.

MCHS says Gary is is a young, friendly cat who was rescued in September 2022, just before he was scheduled to be euthanized. Born in early 2022, he has been tested negative for feline leukemia and FIV, is neutered, and is up-to-date on all his vaccinations.

Gary is available for adoption as an indoor-only cat. His adoption fee is $50, or $75 if you’re looking to adopt two cats. To meet Gary, you can submit an online application at mchs.rescuegroups.org.