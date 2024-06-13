Pet of the Week: Peter & Sonya

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Peter & Sonya!

Peter is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Peter came to PCHS from the Twin Cities area. He is about 3-years-old and fully of energy!

He is a terrier and American pit bull mix.

With all of his energy, he needs regular walks and activity! He would also do well with other dogs and loves his toys!

Peter also knows how to shake and sit – so he has some training!

Sonya is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Credit: MCHS

Sonya came to the shelter from the city pound when her hold was finished and no one had claimed her.

She appears to be around a year old and looks like a black lab/pit bull type mix.

Sonya does know how to sit (most of the time) but will most likely need some basic training.

She is a very energetic young dog who will require regular exercise. Kids over 5 would be best as she is very bouncy and needs training.

MCHS says she would do well with other dogs (males preferably).

To learn more and possibly adopt, apply online!