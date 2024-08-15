Pet of the Week: Marjorie & Athena

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Meet Marjorie and Athena!

They are both part of the ABC 6 Pet of the Week segment!

Marjorie is available for adoption at the Paws & Claws Humane Society (PCHS), in Rochester.

Athena is available to adopt at the Mower County Humane Society (MCHS), in Austin.

PCHS says Marjorie is a one-year-old bouncy terrier mix. Marjorie and her sister Millicent were transferred to Paws and Claws Humane Society from the Owatonna Police Department.

They were picked up as a strays there and never claimed. While Marjorie does play well with her sister, they are not bonded and can be adopted separately.

Marjorie loves toys, playing with her sister, and of course getting all the pets from her people! PCHS says Marjorie is full of excitement and she likes to jump around often!

The ideal family will take Marjorie on regular adventures and give her plenty of time to play and run as I burn off my puppy energy! Marjorie seems to do well with other dogs, but has not been cat tested.