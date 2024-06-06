Pet of the Week: Harley & Lyra

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Meet Harley & Lyra!

Harley is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Around early May, Harley was brought to PCHS by a nearby police department after being rescued from a neglect situation.

Since then, she’s been in recovery mode, and today she’s feeling great.

Harley has been spayed and is now available for adoption!

From day one, she’s been happy and joyous to be free from the misery she previously experienced, according to PCHS. Harley is now looking for the good life she deserves-someone to love and be loved by, leaving her past behind.

She appears to be a very young and energetic dog, though her exact age is unknown. It doesn’t take long to form a bond with her; she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. Life is so good for Harley these days!

Lyra is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Credit: MCHS

Lyra is about a year old and looks to be a shepherd/heeler type mix.

She is very shy but becomes very loyal and loving companion once she’s comfortable and secure.

Lyra has been vet checked, spayed, chipped and her fee is $150.

Lyra has been adopted a couple of times and returned as she just hasn’t been able to find the right fit yet.

She is incredibly smart and learns quickly. However she does possess quite a few of the intense traits of a herding breed type dog. She is laser-focused and needs both mental and physical exercise.

Lyra needs an adult-only home. She needs someone who is experience with herding breed types and their quirky personalities.

She would love a home that is ready, willing, and able to continue with her training and helping her gain confidence.

To learn more about Lyra and possibly be her forever home, apply online!