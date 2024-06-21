Pet of the Week: Dylan & Athena

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Dylan and Athena!

Dylan is the Paws and Claws Humane Society (PCHS) Pet of the Week!

Dylan is a charming Shepherd mix who came to PCHS from another rescue that needed help.

When he first arrived, he had a severe skin infection and mange, but thanks to the excellent care he’s received, he is now healing nicely. To ensure his continued recovery, PCHS will send follow-up treatment home with his new family.

Dylan is a sweet and friendly boy who gets along well with other dogs, but he probably should not live with cats.

Despite his rough start, Dylan has a loving heart and is eager to find a family who will truly appreciate him. He’s never experienced the love and care he deserves, but he’s ready to give his all to the right person or family.

Please stop by PCHS and meet Dylan today; PCHS ais confident that his affectionate nature and friendly disposition will win you over. You won’t be disappointed!

Dylan’s adoption fee is $350. In addition to this fee, a $30 microchip fee and taxes apply.

Athena is the Mower County Humane Society (MCHS) Pet of the Week!

Credit: MCHS

Athena was found abandoned and brought to MCHS when no one claimed her.

She had obviously been out in the cold without shelter during the winter of 2022. Athena is a love bug who likes to be pet and loves to sit in laps.

She is probably about two years old at the time of her arrival April 16, 2022 at MCHS.

During her first vet visit, we discovered that Athena was pregnant! She gave birth to five babies on May 28, 2022 and was a great momma! She has tested negative for feline leukemia and positive for FIV. Athena is spayed and is current on shots.

Athena’s adoption fee is $50; or, for two cats is $75. Because of the FIV, she should be the only cat at her home or live with others that have FIV. A pet carrier is required at the time of adoption and you must be 21 years of age or older to adopt from MCHS.

To apply online to become Athena’s forever home, click here!