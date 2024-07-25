Pet of the Week: Cosmic Brownie & Goldie

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Meet Cosmic Brownie and Goldie!

They are both the ABC 6 Pet of the Week!

Cosmic Brownie is available for adoption at the Paws & Claws Humane Society (PCHS), in Rochester.

Goldie is available to adopt at the Mower County Humane Society (MCHS), in Austin.

PCHS says Cosmic Brownie is the sweetest pup around!

He was found out on his own and never claimed, but that didn’t diminish his sugary sweet personality or the sugar buzz he seems to have (all the time!).

He’s one of the happiest boys around, and he can’t wait to share his love for life with his new family! Cosmic Brownie would love to be adopted by a family who will take him along on various activities where he can have fun and burn energy!

He’s quite strong on leash, so his new family should have some experience handling strong dogs as well as a training plan to work on this.

If you think that Cosmic Brownie is the perfect addition to your family, apply online at the PCHS website. Applications for adoption can be found on the homepage of the PCHS website. Once you have submitted your application, PCHS staff will contact you regarding an appointment to meet the animals you are interested in.

MCHS says Goldie was found Austin after she was left behind by her previous owner. She also had two kittens with her.

Goldie is a very sweet-minded girl who was probably born in early 2023 or late 2022. MCHS says she is about two years old. Goldie is now spayed and current on her shots/dewormings. She has tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV.

MCHS is looking for an indoor-only home for Goldie.

Adoption fee is $50 or two for $75. A pet carrier is required at the time of adoption and you must be 21 to adopt from MCHS. To meet Goldie or any of the other great cats, go to mchs.rescuegroups.org and complete the online application.