Perdue recalls frozen chicken products

(ABC 6 News) — Perdue is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken products because of a potential metal contamination.

The effected products include SimplySmart organic gluten free breaded nuggets, breaded chicken breast tenders, and the Butcher Box organic fully frozen cooked breast chicken nuggets.

All products have a best use by date of March 23rd, 2025. Perdue issued the recall voluntarily and said it had not yet received any reports of illness or injury.

