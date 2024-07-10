Pelican Breeze II dock in Albert Lea reopens

(ABC 6 News) — Albert Lea’s Pelican Breeze II was forced to cancel many of their cruises over the past few weeks, including their Fourth of July cruises because of dangerously high waters that covered its dock.

However, Pelican Breeze is now reopening the dock after waters on the lake were able to recede.

Public narrated cruises are every Friday at 6:00 PM and every Sunday at 1:30 PM. Cost is $15 for adults and $5.00 for ages 5 and under for the one-and-a-half-hour cruise. No reservations are required.

In addition, nationally-known humorist Al Batt will entertain on the boat on Sunday , July 21 and Sunday, August 25. These special event cruises leave the dock at 3:30 pm for a two-hour cruise.

The cost is $20.00 for adults and $5 for ages 5 and under. Passengers are encouraged to bring their own snacks and beverages. The boat is handicap accessible, offers a restroom and is a non-smoking vessel.

Reservations are requested for the two special event cruises and can be made by calling 507-383-7273 or going online to pelicanbreeze.org.