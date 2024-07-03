Peace Plaza’s “Heart of the City” artwork nominated for CODA People’s Choice Award

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, ABC 6 News anchor Mayzie Olson sat down with artist Eric Anderson.

Anderson is the mastermind behind the “Heart of the City” artwork found in Peace Plaza in Rochester. The artwork was finished back in 2022, and its key characteristic is the light and fog that can be found rising from the plaza.

“Every time somebody is born or passes away in the clinic, there is a real-time activation of the light and fog within the plaza,” Anderson explained.

The piece has been nominated for the CODA People’s Choice Award as well.

“It’s certainly not just me,” Anderson said of the nomination. “There’s so many people involved in making this happen over the years.”

People hoping to cast their votes for the CODA People’s Choice Award can do so here. Voting ends tonight at midnight.

Those hoping to learn more about the piece can also join a public tour on July 14th at 1 PM in Peace Plaza.