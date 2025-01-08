Pay It Forward continues to make an impact

(ABC 6 News) – Pay It Forward is looking to help people in our community who have suffered trials in their life beyond their control.

Founder Gina Grundmeier is ready to begin the Pay It Forward process again as nominations are now open.

Over the last 12 years, Pay It Forward has lent a hand to those in need across Mower County. People like Kris Burkey and her now late husband Tim Burkey who was the Pay It Forward recipient in 2021.

Tim was diagnosed with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease and was bound to a wheelchair. That’s why the non-profit stepped in to redo the Burkey’s bathroom, making it bigger so Tim would have more room.

They didn’t stop there as they also put in wood flooring in the living room and kitchen and also replaced the kitchen counter tops.

“Just to see everything that went into it is just unreal,” Kris Burkey said.

Tim passed away 5 weeks after the project finished, but what they did inspired Kris to volunteer her time at future pay it forward projects.

She is still thankful for the work the organization did to the house. An act of kindness she says she will be forever grateful for.

“They did so much to help me move on as a single woman, they kind of set up things for me to be able to continue life.”

After Gina Grundmeier’s diagnosis with an auto-immune disease, the community rallied behind her, giving back to Gina the same way she gave back to those in need.

“It just shows how good this community is about rallying around someone when they need it, so it just drives us even more because again that’s what Pay It Forward itself is all about.”

Her diagnosis didn’t slow her down though, because giving back to the community is what keeps her going.

“I love everything that I can do outside of thinking of my health to keep me busy and to keep my mind focused.”