Paws and Claws asks for donations to help rescued dog recovering from gunshot wound

(ABC 6 News) — A four-legged friend named Hopper needs your help after he was shot.

Hopper was rescued from a rural area, and volunteers originally thought that his paw got stuck in a trap. Unfortunately, his situation is much more grim.

Doctors realized Hopper actually had been shot with injuries to his femur and his body. Paws and Claws is now asking for your help not only to find him a new home but also for donations to help with surgery.

To donate, click here.