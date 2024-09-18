Parts of Slatterly Park to close

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A construction project may disrupt any plans to spend time outdoors at Slatterly Park.

Starting Monday, September 23rd, parts of the park will be closed due to RPU’s duct bank project. The west side of the park will be closed, and the portions alongside 10th and 9th St SE will also be closed.

A date has not been given for when those parts of Slatterly Park will reopen.