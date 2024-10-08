Parents say their child was assaulted by opposing football team coach

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The parents of a Byron Middle School student are sounding the alarm after they say their son was assaulted by a Blooming Prairie Recreation Association volunteer coach at a football game on Saturday.

The family wished to remain anonymous when telling their story, but still want to spread word of the incident to make sure it won’t happen again to anyone else.

“It should not happen to my child; it shouldn’t happen to any other child,” said the mother.

The shocking moment occurred when the volunteer coach, who the family identified as Matthew Braaten, grabbed the Byron student by his face mask and threw him to the ground, after the Byron student tackled a member of the Blooming Prairie team.



“I didn’t even realize it was a coach; I thought it was a player at first. I was just shocked that an adult would do that,” said the student.



Thankfully the Byron student was not seriously injured, but he is left with a sore neck.



“Grabbing a child by the face mask and throwing him like that, especially at the speed that they’re going, something serious could’ve happened to my child,” said his mother.



The incident was reported to Blooming Prairie police. Chief Gregory Skillestad says it’s an ongoing investigation, as the department received several calls from witnesses at the game wanting to make a statement in the days following the incident.

Skillestad says the report was filed Monday night, and then the case will be handed off to the city attorney, who will decide whether to press charges.



“Sometimes players, yeah your hands get tangled and you know you grab a face mask by mistake, but a grown man that knows that did it, that didn’t apologize to us, didn’t check on my child, didn’t even ask us if my child is okay,” said the student’s mother.



The parents hope the coach, who was unable to be reached for comment, won’t be allowed on the sidelines in any future games.



“I will be shocked if they let him be in another game. I will be disappointed and I really hope that the Blooming Prairie community does not allow this to happen,” said the mother.



Though this incident left the student shocked, he’s not letting it deter him from playing the game he loves.



“I want to still play, I just never want to play Blooming Prairie again or see that coach ever again,” said the student.

The Byron and Blooming Prairie youth football leagues at the game do not have any affiliation with their respective school districts.

ABC 6 News reached out to Blooming Prairie Recreation Association for comment from the coach, but did not receive a response.

The family is asking for people to share this Facebook post, to keep spreading the word of what happened to their son.