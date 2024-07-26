Parents express support for Rosa Parks Charter High School

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rosa Parks Charter High School met Thursday, July 25, and discussed an investigation into allegations made against the school during a closed session.

According to a letter obtained by ABC 6 News from a board member to families, over the past six months, several allegations against the school were reported to their authorizer, the Minnesota Guild of Public Charter Schools.

The allegations include inadequate staffing, concerns over the well being of students, lack of professional boundaries and more.

Many parents were shocked by the allegations, especially concerning student-teacher relationships.

“This school loves to have fun like they’re always going up to kids giving them high fives, just being supportive, and they actually get to be who they want to be there at the school,” Alicia Ober, parent of a Rosa student, said.

The required the school to use an independent investigator to look into the situation and interview students and staff, according to the letter.

The letter said that no evidence supporting these claims has been brought forward to the board.

However, the guild allegedly told the school that their contract would be terminated on October 10, according to the letter.

Several parents, staff and former students came to Thursday’s board meeting to share their experiences and show their support.

The school will have a public hearing with the Guild in the near future.

The guild did not respond to our request for comment on Thursday.