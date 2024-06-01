Parents, Community members react to Rochester Public Schools Referendum

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Public Schools is asking voters for nearly $20 million this fall, and is warning that major cuts will happen if the referendum does not pass.

The referendum comes after the district already cut $20 million from the budget and 150 staff positions over the last two years.

“If this referendum does not pass, we will have to close schools, we will have to cut programs, and we will be increasingly clear about that with our community,” Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel, said.

Closing schools would increase class sizes, which is a concern for many RPS parents.

“You cannot educate a group of forty children when they’re all together like that, and we cannot expect that ask of our schools or of our teachers,” Sara Oberhelmon-Eaton, parent of two RPS students, said.

The referendum would address four areas – school support staff, career and technical education, gifted learning programs , and programs for struggling students.

RPS released a memo outlining the proposed positions and programs that would receive support from the referendum, and the biggest portion of funding would go to school support staff, like school counselors.

“You already have some impact with the COVID years of elementary school students falling behind, and they really need that extra support of that auxiliary staff,” Tim Carey, parent of three RPS students, said.

While some are on board, others have concerns about the about how the district is spending the money it already has.

“I will be voting no… confidently. And the reason for that is because I have a lot of concerns about the way the district is spending the money they already have,” Acacia Ward, RPS parent, said.

“Why would the taxpayer be excited about handing over another two hundred million to an organization that is not producing satisfactory results,” John Whelan, who opposes the referendum, said.

