Paramount Theatre in Austin undergoes renovations

(ABC 6 News) — The Paramount Theatre will soon be taking a short intermission; as it undergoes renovations to nearly every facet of the historic structure.

Built in 1929, the Paramount has been managed since the 1990s by the Austin Area Arts Council, and is one of only a few movie palaces still in operation in Minnesota, though it brings a wide variety of live entertainment as well.

“A community needs lots of things,” said Belita Schindler, co-chair of the Paramount’s renovation and expansion committee. “They need work, they need schools, they need medical care, sports events. we need some cultural kinds of things, too. That’s where the Paramount fits in.”

The nearly 600-seat theater will be renovated from top to bottom.

From all-new seating (including seven ADA-compliant seating sections) to replacing the stage floors, the expansion also will greatly increase the space for both patrons and performers. Thanks to a Hormel Foundation grant matching 85% of the $4.3 million total project’s cost, The Art Council is seeking $800,000 in community contributions, and you can donate here.