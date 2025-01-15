Paint the Town Pink returns to Austin for 15th year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Paint the Town Pink has been a staple in the Austin community, and on Tuesday night, they kicked off the three-month fundraiser.

During that stretch, you’ll see a lot of pink in Austin. It’s a celebration put on every year by the Hormel Institute to raise money for cancer research, and this year is just as exciting as any other.

“We have probably 10 plus events now, everyone loves to be a part of it,” said Coordinator Daneka Wiechmann.

Popular favorites like Plunging for Pink and Paint the Rink Pink will return, but there’s something new in store too.

In the heart of town at Austin High School, it’s looking to add another Plunging for Pink event, courtesy of the students.

“It’s schoolwide, and they’re going to try to raise enough funds to get teachers and administrators to jump in the water, so that’s kind of fun,” Wiechmann said.

The details are under wraps for now, but excitement is building, nonetheless. From the Bruin’s players to various sponsors, to family and friends, it’s a cause everyone can get behind.

Paint the Town Pink has raised more than $3 million all to save lives from cancer.

“It’s absolutely critical to what we do because it funds the research at the very earliest stages. It doesn’t matter how big it is, how small it is, how much time you give, all of it really matters and thank you,” said Dr. Robert Clarke, the Executive Director of The Hormel Institute.

To stay up to date on Paint the Town Pink, click here.