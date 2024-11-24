Oxbow Park hosting Wild Turkey display ahead of Thanksgiving

(ABC 6 News) – Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron has a wild turkey display available to the public to help everyone get into the Thanksgiving spirit.

The turkey came to the zoo in November 2023, and now the park is looking to get more people out to learn about the creature.

One park member says it’s been catching lots of eyes of visitors lately.

“There’s a lot of interest in this guy. If you noticed, he walks around strutting the whole time. He stands there and then stomps his feet and then shakes his feathers making that drummy kind of noise as he’s moving along. All he’s doing is showing off all the time,” said Clarissa Schrooten, the naturalist at Oxbow Park.

You can find more events held by Oxbow Park ahead of the holidays here.