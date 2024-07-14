Owatonna Pride in the Park returns

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — Owatonna’s Pride in the Park returned for the second year on Saturday, July 13.

Rainbowatonna, the organizers of the event, said that it was a culmination of all the things they have done and will do in the community this year.

Dozens of organizations came out to the event to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

There were also protestors, which is why organizers say it is important to be visible in the community to show that they don’t have to live in fear.

“Pride is so important, because for so long we were persecuted for simply just existing. And so we hold pride to show that we are in fact proud and that we support one another,” Liz James, Board member of Rainbowatonna, said.