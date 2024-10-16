Overnight detour to occur at I-90 in Austin for removal of bridge decking equipment

(ABC 6 News) — Motorists traveling on Interstate 90 at the west end of Austin will encounter a detour up the exit and down the entrance ramps at the Highway 105/Oakland Avenue bridge overnight on Thursday, Oct. 17 as crews remove decking equipment over the highway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The detour will begin at 7 p.m., Oct. 17 and end by 6 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18. Traffic will be slowed through the detour up and down the ramps.

This work is part of the three-year project that is replacing or repairing bridges at six sites along the I-90 corridor in Austin.

To learn more about the project, visit the MnDOT project website.