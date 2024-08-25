Overnight detour at I-90 in Austin for concrete deck pour

(ABC 6 News) – Motorists traveling on Interstate 90 at the west end of Austin will encounter a detour on the exit and entrance ramps at the Highway 105/Oakland Avenue bridge overnight on Monday, August 26.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, it is so crews can pour concrete for the new bridge deck over the highway.

The detour will begin at 8 p.m. on Monday and end by 6 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be slowed through the detour up and down the ramps.

This work is part of the three-year project that is replacing or repairing bridges at six sites along the I-90 corridor in Austin. To learn more about the project, visit the MnDOT project website where you can also sign up to receive email and text message updates.