Over 400,000 hunters expected to participate in deer hunting opener this weekend

(ABC 6 News) — This weekend, firearms deer hunting is opening for the season in Minnesota.

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan opened up the season on Friday, and the Minnesota DNR says over 400,000 hunters are expected to hit the fields this weekend.

Deer populations across the state look very strong with the DNR adding the mild winter and successful spring have been beneficial to deer populations.

Officials recommend people purchase their licenses as soon as possible and to wear blaze orange colors when on hunting grounds.