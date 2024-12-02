Over 3 million screened at U.S. airports on Sunday

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Travelers heading home after the Thanksgiving holiday set a record on Sunday as airport officers screened millions of people coming home from the holiday.

The TSA announced on Monday that it handled 3,090,000 travelers on Sunday.

That breaks the previous record by about 75,000 which was set earlier this year on July 7, the Sunday after the Fourth of July. It is now the most people screened in a single day in TSA’s 23-year history.