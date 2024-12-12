Outdoor recreation on the rise in Minnesota, according to the DNR

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and with that often comes time spent outside.

According to the Minnesota DNR, outdoor recreation is growing across the state, generating $13.5 billion for the state’s economy last year. That is up just over 10% from 2022.

Boating and fishing remain the top activities with RVing, hunting, and snow activities also making major contributions.