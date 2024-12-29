Outdoor ice rinks in bad shape due to warm weather

Ice skating is one of the more popular winter activities, but with temperatures rising above normal levels for this time of year, officials in Rochester warn the city's ice rinks aren't in good shape.

“At this time obviously the ice is not in good condition right now. It’s not very skatable,” said Ben Boldt, Recreation and Facilities Division Head of Rochester Parks and Rec.

Rochester Parks and Rec opened all skating rinks on December 18 for the winter.

“Those first several days when the weather was cold enough, we had a lot of skaters out, hockey players, skaters around the oval at Soldier’s Field, really enjoying the time out there,” Boldt said.

However, city officials are now waiting for temperatures to drop again to get the ice in better shape.

“Really anytime it gets below freezing, especially with the low 20s or teens, those are great times for us to be able to get the flooding truck back out there and put some more layers of ice on the rinks,” said Boldt.

Still, some winter sports enthusiasts are trying to make the most of the sub-par ice conditions.

“It’s kind of a bummer that we can’t do a whole lot of winter sports. But we’re adapting with rain boots and rain snow pants, and trying to make the best of it,” said Taryn Talmo, a resident of Rochester.

Talmo hopes during the next cold snap, she and her kids can lace up their skates for some good old winter fun.

“Worst case scenario we can always go inside. I know the rec center is available at certain open skate times, but it would just be really nice if we had a little neighborhood rink,” Talmo said.

Temperatures are predicted to fall again next week. To stay up to date on when it may be cold enough to venture onto the ice you can download our ABC 6 News mobile app to get the latest weather alerts.