Ossian resident arrested after swerving on Highway 52 in Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – An Ossian resident was arrested after swerving “all over the road” on Highway 52, a press release said Friday.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the incident happened early Friday morning around 2:15 a.m. WCSO authorities took the swerving report and a Postville officer later found the car near Castalia.

The person, identified by authorities as 35-year-old Isaias Acatzihua-Tlehua, was booked into the Winneshiek County Jail after being arrested. They received a misdemeanor offense for operating the car while under the influence.

Acatzihua-Tlehua was also cited for no valid drivers license and failure to provide proof of insurance, WSCO said in the release.