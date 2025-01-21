Osage teacher awarded with nation’s highest teaching honor

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A teacher who recently retired from Osage Schools has been recognized nationally for her commitment to computation.

Lori Randall retired last year from teaching second grade at Osage’s Lincoln Elementary.

Now, she has been awarded by the National Science Foundation, and in a proclamation by former President Joe Biden, the President’s Award for Excellence in Math and Science Education.

“I’m very humbled and honored. I feel very blessed. My family was always there rooting me on. the biggest people I have to thank are my students because they were always so excited.. and ‘what are we going to do today or what are we going to learn about this week?'” said Randall.

Randall and just over 300 educators nationwide received the recognition for their role in implementing computer science in the classroom.

In addition to a trip to Washington D.C., Randall received a $10,000 cash prize.