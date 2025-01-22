Osage chef wins Final Taste Event in Iowa

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Chef Jessica Baldus of Osage, Iowa was crowned the winner of the 38th and Final Taste event.

The Iowa Pork Producers Association named her the winner of the event, after they say she captivated the crowd with her pork tenderloin fillet. She took home the top honor, and a $5,000 prize.

ABC 6 News has interviewed Baldus in the past, and she said she sources most of her items from local farmers. When asked why she does this, she said “by me utilizing those products, and having those relationships with those farmers I can be an encourager on where to go and how to get those items.”

The event was held on Monday, January 20th, and marked the end of a cherished tradition that celebrated the creativity of professional chefs and the versatility of pork.