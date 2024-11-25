Oronoco Fire and Rescue & Oronoco Lions Club hosting toy drive

(ABC 6 News) — Oronoco Fire and Rescue along with the Oronoco Lions Club will be hosting a toy drive at the Oronoco Fire Hall.

The free event is taking place on Saturday, December 7 beginning with Santa on a firetruck going down the west side of Hwy 52 from 10-11:30 a.m.

From 12-3 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Fire Hall for kids to take pictures. There will be a lunch provided along with a hot chocolate bar.

Then, Santa will be on a firetruck going down the east side of Hwy 52 from 3:30-5 p.m. with a grand tree lighting at the pathway of trees in front of the fire hall at 4:30 p.m.