Organizations in Minnesota are asking for your help on Give to the Max Day
(ABC 6 News) – Give to the Max Day returns for its 16th year on Thursday, November 21.
Give to the Max started in 2009 as a one-time campaign to mark the launch of GiveMN.org. On that day, $14 million was raised in just a 24 hours.
In the years since, nearly one million dollars have given more than $300 million to 10,000 nonprofits and schools across Minnesota.
Early Giving began earlier this month Nov. 1. Give to the Max Day will last all day Thursday. You can find a list of causes by CLICKING HERE, and a list of organizations that will have donations matched by CLICKING HERE.
There are also prizes being given every 15 minutes, as well as on the hour. CLICK HERE for additional information on the prizes being given out this year.
You can find the total amount donated so far on Thursday by CLICKING HERE.
Below, you can see the year-by-year results of Minnesota’s giving holiday.
- 2023: $34.2 million for 6,615 organizations
- 2022: $34 million for 6,439 organizations
- 2021: $34.3 million for 6,457 organizations
- $30.4 million for 6,114 morganizations
- $21.6 million for 5,610 organizations
- 2018: $21 million for 5,478 organizations
- 2017: $20.6 million for 5,387 organizations
- 2016: $20.1 million for 5,756 organizations
- 2015: $18 million for 5,726 organizations
- 2014: $18.3 million for 5,544 organizations
- 2013: $17.1 million for 4,437 organizations
- 2012: $16.3 million for 4,381 organizations
- 2011: $13.4 million for 3,978 organizations
- 2010: $10 million for 3,663 organizations
- 2009: $14.5 million for 3,434 organizations