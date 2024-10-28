“Operation Green Light” to honor veterans in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County will once again be participating in Operation Green Light, a press release said Monday.

From November 4 – 11, 2024, lights inside the Olmsted County Government rotunda will be green, with the dome atop Rochester City Hall also glowing green on November 4, 2024.

“Lighting up our buildings in green is a simple yet powerful way to show our veterans that they are seen, appreciated, and supported,” said Olmsted County Veteran Services Manager Tiffany Canfield. “It’s a reminder to our community of the sacrifices veterans have made and an opportunity for all of us to express our gratitude.”

How you can show support

Olmsted County says there are many ways residents can show their support for veterans in our community:

Express gratitude A simple “thank you for your service” can go a long way in showing veterans that their sacrifices are valued.

Attend Veterans Day events Veterans Day Breakfast – No registration necessary for veterans November 11, 2024 – 8 to 11:30 a.m. Rochester International Event Center, 7333 Airport View Drive SW in Rochester Free stretch session for veterans – Stretch Zone November 11 – 15, 2024 3780 Marketplace Drive NW, Suite 104, in Rochester Call 507-272-3037 to book Veterans Day presentation at 125 LIVE – Free for 125 LIVE members November 8, 2024 – 10 a.m. 125 Elton Hills Drive NW in Rochester

Volunteer for veterans Many organizations welcome volunteers such as veterans hospitals, VA clinics, and military support groups. Consider helping at these institutions or participating in community service projects dedicated to veterans.

Add a green light to your house Whether outside for neighbors to see or inside to spark conversation, displaying a green light shows that you support and appreciate our veterans.



For more information about resources available to veterans, you can visit the Veterans page on the Olmsted County website at www.olmstedcounty.gov/veterans.