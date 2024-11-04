Operation Green Light shines for veterans’ services

Olmsted County will once again be participating in Operation Green Light, Monday through Veterans Day.

(ABC 6 News) — Operation Green Light is a new beacon of hope and support for local veterans, and it has been brought to Olmsted County.

The national program runs from November 4 to November 11, and with it, the dome atop Rochester City Hall is glowing green in support of those who fought for our country.

Olmstead County Veteran Services is also taking part by offering assistance to veterans and dependents in obtaining benefits.

It is Olmsted County’s third year participating in Operation Green Light.

