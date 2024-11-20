Operation Christmas Child brings joy to kids around the world

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Bringing hope and joy to children around the globe, Samaritan’s Purse is making a difference this holiday season. Through Operation Christmas Child, it is brightening Christmas for kids in need.

To donate to Operation Christmas Child, all you need to do is fill a shoebox with toys, school supplies and personal care items, then bring it to a drop off location near you. You can find instructions on how to build a shoebox here.

“This might be the only present this child has ever received,” said Charlott Wilhelm, who runs the Dodge Center drop off location at Bible Lutheran Church.

Wilhelm has been involved in Operation Christmas Child for 15 years because she believes in the mission of spreading the love of God to children around the globe.

“We take pencils for granted. We take markers that we don’t have to dip in water for granted. Combs, all things like that we take for granted and these are precious things to them,” said Wilhelm.

Each box is geared toward a boy or girl in a certain age range with supplies they need and toys they will cherish.

“And so when they open the cover up, hopefully the child says ‘wow look what I got,’” said Wilhelm.

As of Tuesday, Bible Lutheran Church already collected 925 boxes this year. With six more days to go, the church is well on its way to beating last year’s total of 1,300.

“I know these boxes are going to people that appreciate them,” said Wilhelm.

The collection drive runs until Monday, November 25. You can find drop off times and locations through then below:

Rochester, MN – Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church

2810 40th Ave SE Rochester, MN 55904

Wed, Nov. 20: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 20: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 24: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Dodge Center, MN – Bible Lutheran Church

11 1st Avenue SE Dodge Center, MN 55927-9194

Wed, Nov. 20: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 20: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 24: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Albert Lea, MN – Bridge Community Church

2016 Bridge Avenue Albert Lea, MN 56007-2049

Wed, Nov. 20: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 24: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Clear Lake, IA – Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church

1310 US Highway 18 W Clear Lake, IA 50428-1118

Wed, Nov. 20: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Fri, Nov. 22: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Sun, Nov. 24: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Mason City, IA – First Covenant Church

411 S Ohio Avenue Mason City, IA 50401-4322

Wed, Nov. 20: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 24: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Charles City, IA – Evangelical Free Church of Charles City

523 N Main Street Charles City, IA 50616-2023

Wed, Nov. 20: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Fri, Nov. 22: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Sun, Nov. 24: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Forest City, IA – Pilot Knob Lutheran Church

2391 330th Street Forest City, IA 50436-8001

Wed, Nov. 20: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Thu, Nov. 21: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Sun, Nov. 24: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Saint Ansgar, IA – Saint Ansgar Baptist Church

111 E 1st Street Saint Ansgar, IA 50472-7700

Wed, Nov. 20: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Thu, Nov. 21: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 22: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 23: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 24: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Mon, Nov. 25: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM