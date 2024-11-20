Operation Christmas Child brings joy to kids around the world
(ABC 6 News) – Bringing hope and joy to children around the globe, Samaritan’s Purse is making a difference this holiday season. Through Operation Christmas Child, it is brightening Christmas for kids in need.
To donate to Operation Christmas Child, all you need to do is fill a shoebox with toys, school supplies and personal care items, then bring it to a drop off location near you. You can find instructions on how to build a shoebox here.
“This might be the only present this child has ever received,” said Charlott Wilhelm, who runs the Dodge Center drop off location at Bible Lutheran Church.
Wilhelm has been involved in Operation Christmas Child for 15 years because she believes in the mission of spreading the love of God to children around the globe.
“We take pencils for granted. We take markers that we don’t have to dip in water for granted. Combs, all things like that we take for granted and these are precious things to them,” said Wilhelm.
Each box is geared toward a boy or girl in a certain age range with supplies they need and toys they will cherish.
“And so when they open the cover up, hopefully the child says ‘wow look what I got,’” said Wilhelm.
As of Tuesday, Bible Lutheran Church already collected 925 boxes this year. With six more days to go, the church is well on its way to beating last year’s total of 1,300.
“I know these boxes are going to people that appreciate them,” said Wilhelm.
The collection drive runs until Monday, November 25. You can find drop off times and locations through then below:
Rochester, MN – Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church
2810 40th Ave SE Rochester, MN 55904
Wed, Nov. 20: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Wed, Nov. 20: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 21: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 21: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 22: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 23: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 24: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 25: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Dodge Center, MN – Bible Lutheran Church
11 1st Avenue SE Dodge Center, MN 55927-9194
Wed, Nov. 20: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Wed, Nov. 20: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 21: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 22: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 23: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 24: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 25: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Albert Lea, MN – Bridge Community Church
2016 Bridge Avenue Albert Lea, MN 56007-2049
Wed, Nov. 20: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 21: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 22: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 23: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 24: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 25: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Clear Lake, IA – Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church
1310 US Highway 18 W Clear Lake, IA 50428-1118
Wed, Nov. 20: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 21: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Fri, Nov. 22: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 23: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Sun, Nov. 24: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 25: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Mason City, IA – First Covenant Church
411 S Ohio Avenue Mason City, IA 50401-4322
Wed, Nov. 20: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 21: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 22: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 23: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 24: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 25: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Charles City, IA – Evangelical Free Church of Charles City
523 N Main Street Charles City, IA 50616-2023
Wed, Nov. 20: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 21: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Fri, Nov. 22: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 23: 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Sun, Nov. 24: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 25: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Forest City, IA – Pilot Knob Lutheran Church
2391 330th Street Forest City, IA 50436-8001
Wed, Nov. 20: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 21: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 22: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 23: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Sun, Nov. 24: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 25: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Saint Ansgar, IA – Saint Ansgar Baptist Church
111 E 1st Street Saint Ansgar, IA 50472-7700
Wed, Nov. 20: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Thu, Nov. 21: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 22: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 23: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 24: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Mon, Nov. 25: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM