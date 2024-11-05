One woman dies in house fire in Faribault County

(ABC 6 News) — An 88-year-old woman is dead after a house fire in rural Wells on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2 on the 23000 block of 600th Ave in Faribault County.

Deputy Jacob Peterson said, in a press release, that Shirley Lemons was inside the house at the time. She was initially treated by Wells Fire and Ambulance, but was pronounced dead on the scene.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

Wells Ambulance, Mayo 3 Air Care, Wells Fire Department, Freeborn Fire Department, Minnesota Lake Fire Department, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources all responded to the fire.