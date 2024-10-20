One week left to apply for FEMA disaster assistance

(ABC 6 News) – Homeowners and renters affected by the June 16 – July 4 severe storms and flooding have only one week left to apply for federal disaster assistance.

The deadline to apply with FEMA is October 27, 2024.



FEMA assistance may include funds for temporary housing while you are unable to live in your home, such as rental assistance or reimbursement for hotel costs; funds to support the repair or replacement of your primary home, including privately-owned access routes, such as driveways, roads, or bridges; and funds for disaster-caused expenses and serious needs, such as repair or replacement of personal property and vehicles, funds for moving and storage, medical, dental, child care and other miscellaneous items.



Individuals in a Minnesota county designated for FEMA individual assistance may apply in one of three ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Multilingual operators are available. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Collecting the following information will help you complete your FEMA application: your Social Security number (or the social security number of a minor child in your household, if you’re applying on their behalf); address of the damaged primary residence; insurance coverage information; current telephone number and mailing address; and bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds, if requested.



While the deadline to apply is October 27, 2024, you may submit documents and continue to stay in contact with FEMA through your assistance process after that deadline. After applying, keep your contact information updated and let FEMA know as soon as possible of any changes to your mailing or banking information. For faster reimbursement, consider requesting direct deposit of any grant funds to your financial institution.



Learn more about the disaster operation in Minnesota by visiting www.fema.gov/disaster/4797.