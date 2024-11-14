One sentenced, one pleads in 2023 arson case

(ABC 6 News) – The fourth defendant in a 2023 Albert Lea arson case entered a guilty plea Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Zachary Michael Hamilton, now 18, was originally charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree arson in juvenile court, according to the Freeborn County attorney’s office.

He filed an Alford guilty plea Wednesday, Nov. 13, in exchange for a “bottom of the box,” or somewhat lighter expected sentence.

Hamilton will likely be sentenced to 41 months, with credit for time spent in jail since Nov. 9, 2023, according to his plea agreement.

The teenager’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2025.

On Nov. 13, Kaden Ashenfelter, another suspect in the case, was sentenced to 5 years’ probation, 90 days in jail, and 200 hours of community service– 50 of which shall be served with Albert Lea’s Fire Department.

If Ashenfelter does not complete his probation without issue, he could be re-sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to court records.

Co-defendants Hailey Merrill and Kolton Wright pleaded guilty earlier this year.